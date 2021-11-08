 
Monday Nov 08 2021
T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for speaking too soon

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan (left) and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik. Photo: File
Pakistan cricket fans are on a high these days, after the Men in Green not only qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup but also remain, till this day, undefeated. 

For many Pakistanis, India's ouster was the icing on the cake, as the Afghanistan team floundered against a formidable New Zealand side on Sunday, paving the way for Kane Williamson XI to secure a berth alongside Pakistan, from Group 2, for the semis. 

However, legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan had, a day earlier, praised KL Rahul for scoring the "fastest 50" in this year's T20 World Cup. 

"Irrespective of what the results of tomorrow's NZ v AFG game are in the T20 ICC World Cup .. remember this .. we have scored the highest total , till date , in the tournament ; KL Rahul made the fastest 50 ; and we defeated the opposing team, in a record 6+ overs," he had tweeted. 

When Shoaib Malik equalled that same record, scoring a half-century in 18 balls against Scotland Sunday, Pakistani Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to troll Amitabh Bachchan. 

Saima told the Bollywood icon to "remember the name" of Shoaib Malik. 

MS Salim took a dig at Mr Bachchan, reminding him that India has another unique "achievement" to its name: it remains the only team in the tournament, so far, to lose by 10 wickets. 

Aqsa told Amitabh not to brag when his "son-in-law" (Malik) exists. 

Another Twitter account tweeted a picture of Sania Mirza clapping for her husband, from the stands, as he scored his blistering half-century. No words necessary. 

Twitter account Dobby Deol responded to Amitabh's tweet with a hilarious Anil Kapoor gif. 

Pakistan continued their undefeated run in the T20 World Cup, beating Scotland comprehensively by 72 runs in their final T20 World Cup group match. 

Pakistan will now take on Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, at 7pm, on November 11. 

