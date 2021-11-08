 
Hilaria Baldwin 'checking in on fans' after Alec Baldwin's shooting incident

The 37-year-old yoga instructor said her family is doing okay after the tragic incident

Hilaria Baldwin is making the effort to check in on her fans after husband Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The 37-year-old yoga instructor said her family is doing okay after the tragic incident.

“Checking in and sharing a few moments. Being together,” Hilaria captioned a sweet post shared to Instagram on Sunday.

“I know you worry,” she added. “We love you and miss you.”

Hilaria had uploaded a heartwarming clip of her kids and Alec as they smile and live their best lives during the family’s ongoing stay in Manchester, Vermont.

The family is evading all sort of media attention by staying in Vermont currently.

“My heart is with Halyna,” Hilaria wrote on Instagram previously. “Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.”

She added, “It’s said, ‘there are no words because it’s impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident.’ Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

