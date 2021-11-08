 
Aryan Khan skips NCB questioning due to Covid-19 symptoms

Aryan Khan refused to appear for Narcotics Control Bureau’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioning due to Covid-19 symptoms, reported CNN-News 18.

Nominated, in drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was summoned by the anti-drugs cell on Sunday.

"But he did not appear before the SIT officials citing fever,” told NCB official.

According to sources, Khan requested to allot him another date for proceedings however NCB has yet to make a call regarding the appeal after considering his medical reports.

The SIT team, headed by DDG NCB, Sanjay Singh, took over the case after an NCB official, Sameer Wankhede, who led the infamous raid, faced bribery allegations.

The 23-year-old was arrested among 19 others in a drugs-on-cruise bust on October 3. 

Khan remained in jail for 25 days after which was released on bail, granted by the Bombay High Court, on October 28.

