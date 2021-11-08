Watch: Babar Azam interviews Shoaib Malik after striking performance against Scotland

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik was the star player last night during the Pakistan vs Scotland clash in Sharjah.



Malik smashed a quickfire 18-ball 54 not out — the fastest half-century of the tournament — as Pakistan defeated Scotland, recording its fifth consecutive victory.

While the most-experienced player was appreciated by many, skipper Babar Azam personally interviewed Malik to find out how it feels to be the finisher.

Shedding light on the situation towards the end where the Pakistani batters were finding it difficult to score runs, Azam asked Malik what his strategy was when he walked on to the pitch.



Malik said: "When I stepped on to the pitch, you [Azam] were already there and gave me [a] good response and feedback."

"In cricket, it is very important to have a good partner who communicates well with you."

Sharing his experience with Malik, the skipper urged him to advise young cricketers on how to perform during such tense occasions.

"If it is the last over, you should not play dot balls," Malik said, adding that the strike rate should continue to rotate.