 
sports
Monday Nov 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Babar Azam interviews Shoaib Malik after striking performance against Scotland

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik was the star player last night during the Pakistan vs Scotland clash in Sharjah.

Malik smashed a quickfire 18-ball 54 not out — the fastest half-century of the tournament — as Pakistan defeated Scotland, recording its fifth consecutive victory.

While the most-experienced player was appreciated by many, skipper Babar Azam personally interviewed Malik to find out how it feels to be the finisher.

Related items

Shedding light on the situation towards the end where the Pakistani batters were finding it difficult to score runs, Azam asked Malik what his strategy was when he walked on to the pitch.

Malik said: "When I stepped on to the pitch, you [Azam] were already there and gave me [a] good response and feedback."

"In cricket, it is very important to have a good partner who communicates well with you."

Sharing his experience with Malik, the skipper urged him to advise young cricketers on how to perform during such tense occasions.

"If it is the last over, you should not play dot balls," Malik said, adding that the strike rate should continue to rotate.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for speaking too soon

T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket fans troll Amitabh Bachchan for speaking too soon
Hassan Ali becomes Pakistan's leading T20 wicket-taker in 2021

Hassan Ali becomes Pakistan's leading T20 wicket-taker in 2021
Pakistan vs Australia semi-final will be a ‘tough match’ for both teams, says Shoaib Malik

Pakistan vs Australia semi-final will be a ‘tough match’ for both teams, says Shoaib Malik
Abu Dhabi cricket stadium chief curator passes away

Abu Dhabi cricket stadium chief curator passes away
'Utterly disappointed': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to PTV's recovery notice against him

'Utterly disappointed': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to PTV's recovery notice against him
Pakistanis overjoyed with Men in Green's win against Scotland

Pakistanis overjoyed with Men in Green's win against Scotland
T20 World Cup: Pakistan to face Australia in semi final

T20 World Cup: Pakistan to face Australia in semi final
Pakistan vs Scotland: Babar Azam breaks another T20 World Cup record

Pakistan vs Scotland: Babar Azam breaks another T20 World Cup record
Pakistan vs Scotland: Sania Mirza roots for Shoaib Malik as he hits fastest T20 50

Pakistan vs Scotland: Sania Mirza roots for Shoaib Malik as he hits fastest T20 50

Pakistan vs Scotland: Shoaib Malik scores fastest 50 in Pakistan's T20 history

Pakistan vs Scotland: Shoaib Malik scores fastest 50 in Pakistan's T20 history
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led Pakistan's road to semi-finals

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam-led Pakistan's road to semi-finals
T20 World Cup: Meme fest on Twitter as India 'qualify' for Mumbai airport

T20 World Cup: Meme fest on Twitter as India 'qualify' for Mumbai airport

Latest

view all