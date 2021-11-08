Virat Kohli will now retire from T20 cricket, Mushtaq Ahmed predicts

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (left) and former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahemd. Photos: AFP and Twitter

Following a predictable exit of the Indian team from the T20 World Cup, former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed has predicted that Virat Kohli will now not only leave captaincy, but will retire from T20 cricket too.



Shedding light on the dismal performance of Indian players, Ahmed said that they have been living in a bio-secure environment for months now because of IPL and this had drained them, which reflected in their performance.



"Kohli is a family man now and has a daughter. He would now want to focus more on his family life," he said during Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket.

"Kohli will now save energy for ODIs and Tests."



Endorsing his views, Pakistan great Inzamamul Haq said that there is no doubt that India played bad cricket, however, Indian analysts and former players are not addressing a major issue.

"Things changed when even before T20 World Cup Kohli had announced that this will be his last T20 series as a captain.

"BCCI had negated the claim saying that this wasn't true, but later Kohli had confirmed that he will leave captaincy after T20 World Cup," he said.

The former cricketer said that when a cricketer says he will leave captaincy, this means there is something wrong in the dressing room.

He said: "As a player, I can tell that Kohli wasn't comfortable with the team and the environment of the dressing room was not stable.

"You could clearly see two groups — a Mumbai group and a Dehli group.

India were effectively pushed out of the T20 World Cup on Sunday as New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets.

