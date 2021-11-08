Raveena Tandon shares parenting lessons in latest article

Raveena Tandon opened up about good parenting as she put her thoughts in one of the articles published in India Today on November, 8.

The Bollywood actress, 47, the mother of three daughters, emphasized that their children will be accepted or rejected based on their productivity.

The actress went to say, “I teach them how to stay grounded, to give them the right values, but today I am proud to say that my daughters have grown up to be caring and sensitive individuals. They have their own causes, they run their own NGOs and now they are mothers themselves”.

My father did not launch me into the film industry. My Bollywood experience was entirely my own. it's easy to talk about nepotism and has become a trend to talk about it.

She continued, “ But which parent would not want a secure future for her child”?