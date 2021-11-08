 
Monday Nov 08 2021
After T20 World Cup swansong, Kohli says always gave 100%

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Indias captain Virat Kohli throws the ball during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 8, 2021. — AFP
India's captain Virat Kohli throws the ball during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 8, 2021. — AFP

  • "It was an honour to lead India," Kohli says after last stint as T20 skipper.
  • Kohli thanks Ravi Shastri and team members.
  • He says spent a good time as India's skipper.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said Monday he always gave his 100% to the team and even when he was not the captain, he had always performed to the best of his abilities.

India hammered Namibia by nine wickets to give Kohli a winning farewell in his last match as T20 captain and finish their disappointing World Cup campaign on a high Monday.

Speaking after the match, Kohli thanked India's head coach Ravi Shastri and his team members, as he noted that he spent a good time as a skipper.

"It was an honour to lead India," he said.

The skipper, reflecting on the T20 World Cup campaign, said they had played good cricket in the last three matches — against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia.

India, who bowed out of the tournament on Sunday, rode on an 87-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma, who hit 56, and KL Rahul, who made an unbeaten 54, to reach their target of 133 in 15.2 overs in Dubai.

The 2007 champions finished the tournament with three wins from five Super 12 matches but missed out on the semi-finals.

Namibia signed off with a single win in their first appearance in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Kohli said: "Together as one we set out to achieve our goal. Unfortunately, we fell short and no one is more disappointed than us as a side."

The skipper thanked the fans for their "fantastic" support and expressed his gratitude. 

"We will aim to come back stronger and put our best foot forward," he added.

— Additional input from AFP

