 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Mariana Baabar

Pakistan invites Afghan FM to attend Troika Plus summit

By
Mariana Baabar

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Photo: file
  • Pakistan has extended a special invitation to Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to attend the meeting.
  • Special Representatives for Afghanistan from the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan will be meeting on Thursday. 
  • So far, there has been no confirmation from Kabul about a likely visit to Islamabad by Muttaqi.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended a special invitation to Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi for the first time to attend the Troika Plus meeting.

Troika Plus meeting is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on November 11. 

“Special Representatives for Afghanistan from the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan will be meeting on Thursday and we hope that Mr Muttaqi will also be able to attend,” an official told The News.

Muttaqi is expected to extend his visit by a day after the Troika Plus meeting and hold bilateral consultations with officials here. So far, there has been no confirmation from Kabul about a likely visit to Islamabad by Muttaqi.

The Troika Plus on Afghanistan will be attended by Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, the State Department’s Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong.

Consultations between Islamabad and Kabul are continuing in this regard and officials say it would be clear by Tuesday if Muttaqi, a senior member of the Taliban government, would be able to undertake his maiden visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan has still not recognised the caretaker setup in Afghanistan. However, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, after his visit to Kabul, had told the media that he had invited Mutaqqi, who had accepted his invitation.

What is Troika Plus? 

China, Russia, Pakistan and the US have major stakes in bringing peace to Afghanistan. These countries have long been active participants in the Afghan peace talks. The four key players had established the forum named Troika Plus to restore peace in Afghanistan, develop regional consensus on the Afghan issue and help the war-torn country in addressing the problems.

