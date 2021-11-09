Kohli will 'not stand around and do nothing' post T20 captaincy

Indian skipper Virat Kohli gestures during a match. Photo: AFP

Indian captain Virat Kohli said Monday he is "not going to stand around and do nothing" and will continue to exhibit the same intensity in the side even after stepping down as T20 captain.

Speaking to the media after India drubbed Namibia by 9 wickets on Monday, the Indian captain said that it was the "right time" for him to relinquish captaincy of the shortest format of the game.



Kohli had announced before the start of the tournament that he would step down from the role of T20 captain.

"This was the right time for me to manage my workload. It's been six-seven years of intense cricket every time we take the field and it takes a lot out of you," he said.



He spoke highly of the Indian team, saying that though the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the next stage of the World Cup, India has played good T20 cricket over the past couple of years.

"It's a game of margins, T20 cricket. You talk about two overs of cricket with intent in the first two games and things could have been different. We were not brave enough as I said. We are not a team that will give excuse of tosses," he said.

The Indian captain lavished praise on coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff, who will step down and let former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid take over the reins of the Indian team.

"They've done a tremendous job all these years," he said, adding that the coach and the support staff encouraged a great environment in the dressing room.



When asked if the Indian skipper will match the same level of intensity after relinquishing captaincy, Kohli said he will "not stand around and do nothing."

"That's never going to change. If I can't do that I will not play anymore. Even when I wasn't captain before I was always keen to see where the game is going," he said.



India managed to defeat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia after consecutive losses to Pakistan and New Zealand.

The Indian team's poor performances against Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively, earned them the ire of fans and critics back home.

New Zealand, England, Pakistan and Australia have already qualified for the semi-final stages of the World Cup.

Pakistan will clash with Australia on Thursday while England will play New Zealand on Wednesday.