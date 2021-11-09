T20 World Cup: Twitter dubs Shahnawaz Dahani 'foreign minister of Pakistan cricket'

 
Pakistani Twitterati are not only impressed by Shahnawaz Dahani's energy on the field, but also off it.

As the cricketer was seen rubbing shoulders with international cricketers off the field over the last couple of weeks, Twitter gave a new nickname to him: foreign minister of [the] Pakistan cricket team.

It all started with Dahani sharing pleasantries with Indian legend MS Dhoni and a few other cricketers after Pakistan thrashed India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. 

Video clips of Pakistani players chatting with MS Dhoni after the game, and Dahani eagerly listening to the Indian legend went viral on social media. 

On Sunday, Pakistan thrashed Scotland by 72 runs, but in the spirit of the game, invited their Scottish counterparts to partake in pacer Haris Rauf's birthday celebrations. 

Once the on-field clash was over, there were smiles and cheers all around as Rauf cut his cake and fed a few small pieces to his teammates. 

Dahani, unable to contain his energy once more, could be seen running to and fro eagerly, handing slices of the cake to the Scots. 

It was then that Twitter had the perfect name for Dahani, bursting with energy, intent on displaying Pakistan's soft image and forging friendships left, right and centre: Foreign Minister of Pakistan cricket. 

Khattak tweeted a picture of "His Excellency" Dahani mingling with the Scottish cricketers. 

Azizullah tweeted a couple of pictures of the Larkana-born fast bowler, in which he can be seen shaking hands with Rashid Khan and posing with Dhoni. 

He described Dahani as an "innocent and pure man" with "zero haters".

Saad Kaiser urged everyone to praise Dahani for offering cake to the Scottish cricketers and being a gracious host. 

"Do ya'll see Dahani's energy?" asked one Twitter user. 

Another user pointed out how Dahani was actually more energetic than our Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. 

Dahani, who is with the team in the UAE as a travel reserve, has so far not played in any of Pakistan's five matches. 

The right-arm pacer made headlines around the world earlier this year when he managed to take 20 wickets during the PSL 2021 edition, becoming the third bowler to take that many wickets in the tournament.

For his outstanding achievements, he was deemed Best Emerging Player and Best Bowler of the tournament. 

