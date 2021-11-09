 
Shakeel Anjum

10-year-old raped, murdered and then dumped at Islamabad metro bus station washroom

Shakeel Anjum

An AFP file photo of cops standing behind crime scene tape.
  • Security guard finds 10-year-old's body at Islamabad metro bus station dumped there after she was raped and tortured.
  • Police believe victim was brought to metro bus station some time late Sunday night.
ISLAMABAD: The body of a girl, believed to be 10 years old and was raped and tortured, was found dumped at the washroom of a deserted metro bus station at H-11 in Islamabad, police officials confirmed.

The police believe the victim was brought to the metro bus station some time late Sunday night. Circumstantial evidence indicated that the heinous crime didn’t take place in or around Islamabad or Rawalpindi, but rather happened in some far flung area and the rapist shifted the body to Islamabad to hide his identity, the police said, as per a report by The News.

A security guard at the metro bus station told the police that the body of a minor is lying in a washroom at the station at about 8:30am Monday, the police investigators shared. After this, a team of law enforcers from the Industrial Area police station reached the scene, took the body into custody after collecting evidence and shifted it to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Hospital for a post-mortem.

“The preliminary post-mortem report confirmed molestation of the minor girl, saying that bruises on her neck and other parts of her body are visible indicating inhuman torture before or during the callous act of rape,” people engaged in the investigation of the case were quoted as saying by the publication.

PIMS Hospital spokesperson Dr Mubashir Daha did not respond and disconnected his mobile phone when attempts were made to contact him to confirm what the police had said.

Samples have been collected as well as DNA from the victim and sent for chemical examination,  sources at the Pims Hospital said.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Kausar said a high level team had been constituted to find the culprit behind the rape and murder case. But he said that a proper investigation could be initiated after identifying the minor.

So far, no report of a missing girl has been registered in Islamabad or Rawalpindi.

Messages have been dispatched to the police stations in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other probable areas around the twin cities to identify the victim as well.

