Pakistan observes 144th birth anniversary of national poet Allama Iqbal

Allama Iqbal. Photo: File

Pakistan is observing the 144th birth anniversary of the national poet, Dr Allam Iqbal, who played an instrumental role in inspiring millions of Muslims across the sub-continent to seek an independent homeland where they could practice Islam freely.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Popularly known in Pakistan and other parts of the world as "Poet of the East", Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

Iqbal was an acclaimed poet and philosopher. He is credited with writing poetry and using his political influence to demand the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims. His Allahabad address of 1930 was a watershed moment in pre-partition politics.

Allama Iqbal's address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the sub-continent to achieve Pakistan.

A Change of Guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore this morning to pay tribute to the acclaimed scholar.

A contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed the honorary change of guard at the mausoleum.