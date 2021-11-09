 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

When Shah Rukh Khan was hurt by 'rude' reporter who slammed Katrina Kaif

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

When Shah Rukh Khan was hurt by rude reporter who slammed Katrina Kaif
When Shah Rukh Khan was hurt by 'rude' reporter who slammed Katrina Kaif

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan once touched upon a hurtful incident of an 'unfriendly' journalist who defaming him on Twitter.

Speaking with Filmfare in 2013, Shah Rukh Khan shared incident from a promotional event of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, where the entire team failed to reach in time, making reporters wait for approximately two hours.

He said, "When we were doing the promos of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, we came across a journalist who was rude and unfriendly. Katrina Kaif was talking in English and he was like, ‘No, it’s a Hindi interview’. The interview got over, I made him laugh, we danced and all had a good time. Soon after that, he tweeted, ‘What does Shah Rukh Khan think of himself making me wait for two hours’. But so had Katrina, Anushka Sharma and Yash Raj Films. Why was it made out that I was the one who made him wait? Am I some standard to bring down?" asked an irritated Shah Rukh.

Speaking more on the topic, the 56-year-old actor revealed an observation his doctor once told him.

"Today I was with my doctor when he said this wonderful thing that the problem with you Mr Khan is that people love you so much that everything you do, they take it personally. If I haven’t donated to a cause, people say ‘he has not donated, he should have,'" concluded SRK.

More From Showbiz:

Yasir Hussain turns poet for 'love' Iqra Aziz in PISA photos

Yasir Hussain turns poet for 'love' Iqra Aziz in PISA photos
Watch: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer treads over 'controversy'

Watch: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer treads over 'controversy'
Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash

Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash
Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager fails to appear before SIT

Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager fails to appear before SIT
Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' gets nod from Raveena Tandon

Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' gets nod from Raveena Tandon
Poonam Pandey seriously injured, husband arrested for domestic violence

Poonam Pandey seriously injured, husband arrested for domestic violence
See: Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse into her Dubai visit

See: Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse into her Dubai visit
Mira Rajput gets candid about her favourite movie of Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput gets candid about her favourite movie of Shahid Kapoor

Raveena Tandon shares parenting lessons in latest article

Raveena Tandon shares parenting lessons in latest article
Kangana Ranaut unveils first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Kangana Ranaut unveils first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'
Aryan Khan case: Sunil Patil refutes BJP leader’s accusations of being the ‘mastermind’

Aryan Khan case: Sunil Patil refutes BJP leader’s accusations of being the ‘mastermind’

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager summoned by Mumbai Police in extortion probe

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager summoned by Mumbai Police in extortion probe

Latest

view all