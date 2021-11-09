 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Sajal Aly admits life has become 'better' after marrying Ahad Raza Mir: Here's Why

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Sajal Aly admits life has become 'better' after marrying Ahad Raza Mir 

Actor Sajal Aly is touching on some of the prominent changes she has experience in her life after marrying Ahad Raza Mir.

Speaking with Waseem Badami ahead of the relase of her upcoming film Khel Khel Mein, Sajal quipped that she has become more sensible after tying the knot.

"Alot of things change after marriage You come in to your senses[laughs] you get sensible," said Sajal before emphasizing on the importance of spousal support.

"But if your partner is supporting, whether you're an actor or a doctor, it matter the most. Ahad is very supportive," Sajal confessed."My life has become so much better after marriage."

Meanwhile, Sajal Aly is gearing up for her first theatrical release after COVID-19. Khel Khel Mein is directed by Nabeel Qureshi under the banner of Everready Films.

