 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Kirron Kher to return as judge as ‘India's Got Talent’ after cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

69-year-old Kher has been a part of the judge’s panel since the show started in 2009
69-year-old Kher has been a part of the judge’s panel since the show started in 2009

Actor Kirron Kher is all set to return as a judge on season 9 of India’s Got Talent after being diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year, reported the Hindustan Times.

Kher, who will judge alongside Shilpa Shetty-Kundra and Badshah, expressed her excitement about returning to the show, saying, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart!”

The 69-year-old, who has been a part of the judge’s panel since the show started in 2009, said that returning as a jury member was a “wonderful experience” and felt like “coming back home”.

“It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent,” Kher further said.

"I cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year.”

In April of this year, Kher’s husband, Anupam Kher, announced that she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Kher has since said that she is getting treatment and doing better.

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, others wish Karan Johar as he receives Padma Shri award

Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, others wish Karan Johar as he receives Padma Shri award
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra make first hand-in-hand public appearance after porn case

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra make first hand-in-hand public appearance after porn case
Bollywood star Kamal Haasan set to launch metaverse avatar

Bollywood star Kamal Haasan set to launch metaverse avatar
Sajal Aly admits life has become 'better' after marrying Ahad Raza Mir: Here's Why

Sajal Aly admits life has become 'better' after marrying Ahad Raza Mir: Here's Why
When Shah Rukh Khan was hurt by 'rude' reporter who slammed Katrina Kaif

When Shah Rukh Khan was hurt by 'rude' reporter who slammed Katrina Kaif
Yasir Hussain turns poet for 'love' Iqra Aziz in PISA photos

Yasir Hussain turns poet for 'love' Iqra Aziz in PISA photos
‘Hone Laga’ from 'Antim' is out now

‘Hone Laga’ from 'Antim' is out now
Watch: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer treads over 'controversy'

Watch: Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas's 'Khel Khel Mein' trailer treads over 'controversy'
Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash

Inside Ayeza Khan's son Rayan's super-man themed birthday bash
Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager fails to appear before SIT

Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan’s manager fails to appear before SIT
Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' gets nod from Raveena Tandon

Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' gets nod from Raveena Tandon
Poonam Pandey seriously injured, husband arrested for domestic violence

Poonam Pandey seriously injured, husband arrested for domestic violence

Latest

view all