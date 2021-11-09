Kirron Kher to return as judge as ‘India's Got Talent’ after cancer diagnosis

69-year-old Kher has been a part of the judge’s panel since the show started in 2009

Actor Kirron Kher is all set to return as a judge on season 9 of India’s Got Talent after being diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year, reported the Hindustan Times.

Kher, who will judge alongside Shilpa Shetty-Kundra and Badshah, expressed her excitement about returning to the show, saying, “India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart!”

The 69-year-old, who has been a part of the judge’s panel since the show started in 2009, said that returning as a jury member was a “wonderful experience” and felt like “coming back home”.

“It’s always been a moment of pride for me to be a part of a show that helps turn dreams into reality by giving a platform for everybody to showcase their rare talent,” Kher further said.

"I cannot wait to take on this new journey of discovering what India has in store this year.”

In April of this year, Kher’s husband, Anupam Kher, announced that she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Kher has since said that she is getting treatment and doing better.