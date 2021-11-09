T20 World Cup: Who is Shaniera Akram rooting for in Pakistan vs Australia semi-final?

Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera Akram. — Instagram/File

Pakistan will face Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final.

A social media user wanted to know who Shaniera Akram will back in semis.

Shaniera Akram asks fans to think which team will she cheer for.

Shaniera Akram, who is the wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, lives in Pakistan but is of Australian origin, and as such, fans are eager to know whom will she support during the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Pakistan will face Australia in the semi-finals in Dubai on November 11 after they remained undefeated in the Super 12 and ended the stage on a high.

"Million dollar question: I'm deeply interested in knowing that who would @iamShaniera Bhabhi be supporting at #PAKVSAUS in the 2nd #SemiFinal of #T20WorldCup?" asked Twitter user Samra Tariq.

At this, Shaniera did not give a clear response.

"I want to know from all of you ??? Which team do you guys think I will cheer for???" Shaniera said.

Veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik had on Sunday admitted a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against a formidable Australia will give him “butterflies”.

“Of course, we are watching Australia play good cricket and so are we, so it will be a tough match for both teams,” said 39-year-old Malik after his man-of-the-match knock which contained six sixes and a four against Scotland in Sharjah.

“It will be a tough challenge for both teams and will give us butterflies but that is always encouraging.”