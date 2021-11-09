 
sports
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Who is Shaniera Akram rooting for in Pakistan vs Australia semi-final?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera Akram. — Instagram/File
Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera Akram. — Instagram/File

  • Pakistan will face Australia in T20 World Cup semi-final.
  • A social media user wanted to know who Shaniera Akram will back in semis.
  • Shaniera Akram asks fans to think which team will she cheer for.

Shaniera Akram, who is the wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, lives in Pakistan but is of Australian origin, and as such, fans are eager to know whom will she support during the T20 World Cup semi-final. 

Pakistan will face Australia in the semi-finals in Dubai on November 11 after they remained undefeated in the Super 12 and ended the stage on a high. 

"Million dollar question: I'm deeply interested in knowing that who would @iamShaniera Bhabhi be supporting at #PAKVSAUS in the 2nd #SemiFinal of #T20WorldCup?" asked Twitter user Samra Tariq.

At this, Shaniera did not give a clear response.

"I want to know from all of you ??? Which team do you guys think I will cheer for???" Shaniera said.

Veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik had on Sunday admitted a Twenty20 World Cup semi-final against a formidable Australia will give him “butterflies”.

“Of course, we are watching Australia play good cricket and so are we, so it will be a tough match for both teams,” said 39-year-old Malik after his man-of-the-match knock which contained six sixes and a four against Scotland in Sharjah.

“It will be a tough challenge for both teams and will give us butterflies but that is always encouraging.”

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's 'Finisher' Asif Ali voted ICC Player of the Month

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's 'Finisher' Asif Ali voted ICC Player of the Month
T20 World Cup: Taking decisions freely now, says captain Babar Azam

T20 World Cup: Taking decisions freely now, says captain Babar Azam
Asad Umar shares 'life lesson' for youngsters from India's World Cup campaign

Asad Umar shares 'life lesson' for youngsters from India's World Cup campaign
Babar Azam unveils secret of Pakistan team’s success in T20 World Cup

Babar Azam unveils secret of Pakistan team’s success in T20 World Cup
Australia captain admits some players may not be 'comfortable' touring Pakistan next year

Australia captain admits some players may not be 'comfortable' touring Pakistan next year
ECB chief Tom Harrison arrives in Pakistan for meeting with PCB chairman

ECB chief Tom Harrison arrives in Pakistan for meeting with PCB chairman
Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Babar Azam & Co should not panic, say former cricketers

Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Babar Azam & Co should not panic, say former cricketers
T20 World Cup: Twitter dubs Shahnawaz Dahani 'foreign minister of Pakistan cricket'

T20 World Cup: Twitter dubs Shahnawaz Dahani 'foreign minister of Pakistan cricket'

Kohli will 'not stand around and do nothing' post T20 captaincy

Kohli will 'not stand around and do nothing' post T20 captaincy
After T20 World Cup swansong, Kohli says always gave 100%

After T20 World Cup swansong, Kohli says always gave 100%
New Yorkshire chairman praises Rafiq for calling out racial abuse

New Yorkshire chairman praises Rafiq for calling out racial abuse
ECB chief visits Pakistan to mend relations with PCB after England withdrawal

ECB chief visits Pakistan to mend relations with PCB after England withdrawal

Latest

view all