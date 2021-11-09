Indian govt's mindset is greatest hurdle towards peace in region: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan gestures after inaugurating the Kartarpur corridor in 2019 — AFP

PM Imran Khan sends the message on the occasion of the Kartarpur Corridor's second anniversary.

Says Kartarpur Corridor reflects his government’s commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony.

Says Kashmiris, Indian Muslims witnessing a descent into systematic persecution at the hands of Indian govt.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the "mindset of the Indian government is the greatest hurdle towards peace in our region today," as he commemorated the second anniversary of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Taking to his Twitter account, the premier wrote: "Today is the second anniversary of the Kartarpur Corridor — a corridor of interfaith harmony that allows India’s Sikh community special access to one of their holiest sites."

He added that the Kartarpur Corridor reflects his government’s commitment to minority rights and interfaith harmony.

Speaking about the atrocities committed by the Indian government against the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and Muslims in India, the prime minister said: "Our commitment comes at a time when we are witnessing a descent into systematic persecution of Kashmiris, Indian Muslims and other minorities by the ideological Hindutva BJP govt of India."

He said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government's mindset is "the greatest hurdle towards peace in our region today."

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019, in a grand ceremony attended by Sikh leaders from both sides of the border along with prominent personalities such as former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sindhu.

Widely recognised as a "symbol of peace", the ceremony took place on the eve of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Sahid Guru Nanak Dev.

Located in Punjab's Narowal district, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is the last resting place of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib. He settled and preached here for about 18 years of his life.

The gurdwara is one of the holiest places for the Sikh community. It stretches over four acres of land and is surrounded by farms.

The Kartarpur Corridor agreement allows for up to 5,000 pilgrims a day to cross the secure corridor and bridge between the two countries, leading directly to the grave of Baba Guru Nanak.

Here are some throwback photos of the beautiful temple.

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks under a flag showing the Khanda (Sikh emblem) after inaugurating the ceremony at the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on November 9, 2019. Photo: AFP

Security personnel escort Indian politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu as he visits the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the Indian border, on November 9, 2019. Photo: AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) visits the Sikh Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near the Pakistan-India border, on February 18, 2020. Photo: AFP

Sikh pilgrims offer prayers on the occasion of the 481st death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near the India-Pakistan border on September 22, 2020. Photo: AFP



