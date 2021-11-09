 
BIEK announces HSC Part II science pre-engineering group result

  • Total of 24,376 candidates registered for the exam, BIEK chairman says.
  • 24,170 appeared and 22,119 passed, the board's chairman says.
  • Number of students who passed with an ‘A-1’ grade was 3,080.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Tuesday announced the results for the intermediate Part-II pre-engineering group.

BIEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeed Uddin said the board was the "first one in Sindh to issue the results as per merit".

Giving details of the intermediate Part-II pre-engineering exam results, BIEK chairman Professor Dr Saeeduddin said that out of 24,376 registered candidates, a total of 24,170 appeared and 22,119 passed the exam and the pass percentage was 91.51%.

The number of students who passed with an ‘A-1’ grade was 3,080 while 2,123 passed with an ‘A’ grade.

Meanwhile, 2,852 passed with a ‘B’ grade, 4,036 passed with a ‘C’ grade, 6,605 got ‘D’ and 3450 cleared the exam with an ‘E’ grade.

"Despite the troubles that the board had faced due to coronavirus, the staff worked day and night to issue transparent results," the BIEK chairman said.

