After pullout, England decide to play two additional T20Is in Pakistan next year

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja meets (centre) England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison in Lahore on November 9, 2021. — PCB

England were originally scheduled to play five T20Is in September-October 22.

Now, after ECB chief's meeting with PCB officials, England will play two additional T20Is.

England will also play three Tests in Pakistan in November-December.

England will play two Men’s T20 Internationals in addition to the five T20Is originally planned when they will tour Pakistan in September-October 2022, England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Tom Harrison announced on Tuesday.

The announcement came following his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja.

Relations between Pakistan and English cricket boards were strained after England cancelled its Pakistan tour in September, citing “increasing concerns about travelling to the region”, just days after New Zealand also pulled out of a tour to Pakistan over security concerns.

The men’s side will then return to Pakistan in November-December at the back of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 to play three Tests, which will form part of the ICC World Test Championship, a statement from the PCB said.



ECB reaffirms commitment

Harrison said he visited Lahore with ECB’s Senior Director Martin Darlow to talk face-to-face with the PCB around some of the things that have happened over the past few weeks, which led to to the cancelation of England's tour in October.

"We also wanted to discuss the future as the two boards have a historic relationship and want to move the agenda towards a forward-looking one as opposed to one looking back," he said.

“We’re happy to announce that we’ll play two extra white-ball T20Is on our men’s tour of Pakistan in September-October 2022. We will then return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia to complete the Test match element of that tour," he said.



“This is just to reaffirm our commitment to Pakistan cricket to getting England teams, men’s and women’s teams, eventually playing in Pakistan at home.

“I don’t think there’s a cricketer in England who doesn’t want to test their abilities against the huge talent this country has and in the conditions they know best," he added.



'ECB have shown their large-heartedness'

Meanwhile PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “The ECB have shown their large-heartedness to be here for which I am thankful to Tom and Martin. It means a lot to us."

The PCB chairman said he was excited that England had committed to playing two additional T20Is as part of their white-ball tour in September-October in 2022.

"We put in lot of efforts to make sure that all visiting teams are comfortable in Pakistan. As such, it is a matter of pride for the Pakistan fans, who look forward to welcoming Australia and England in 2022," he said.

