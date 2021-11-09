 
sports
T20 World Cup: What is Babar Azam doing ahead of Pakistan vs Australia semi final?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rests ahead of the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup semi-final. — Twitterbabarazam258
  • Babar Azam does something "productive" before match.
  • Pakistan will face Australia in Dubai on November 11.
  • Skipper is confident of a good show against Australia.

Pakistan will go toe-to-toe in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, who had defeated them by three wickets in the tournament's semis back in 2010.

To prepare for the high-stakes match, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is doing something "productive".

"Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is relax," the skipper said on Twitter.

Pakistan will face Australia in the semi-finals in Dubai on November 11 (Thursday).

Pakistan remained undefeated in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, where they beat India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

Pakistan ended their group run on the top of the points table, while New Zealand came in second.

In a virtual press conference earlier in the day, Babar said he was confident that the Men in Green will maintain the momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final.

Minor flaws have been pointed out in all the matches which sometimes relate to batting, sometimes bowling, Babar said.

He said sometimes, fielding lapses also came under the spotlight.

"It is good that we are trying to fix these issues," he said.

