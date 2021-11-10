T20 World Cup semi-final: Pakistan team has some edge over Australia, says former cricketer

Former fast bowler Jalaluddin. — Cricket Pakistan/File

Pakistan should keep eyes on Aaron Finch, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, advises Jalal.

“Reaching semi-final without losing any match is admirable," he says.

Former cricketer says it is great to see Pakistan playing like a unit.

KARACHI: Former cricketer Jalaluddin has said that Australia are a strong team having a good batting line but Pakistan have some edge over the Kangaroos.

In an interview with The News ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-final between the two teams, Jalaluddin said Pakistani players have proved their detractors wrong through their great performance and fighting spirit and this should continue till they win the title.

The cricketer said that it was great to see Pakistan playing like a unit. “Reaching the semi-final without losing any single match is admirable and proves that if a free hand is given, the players can turn the tables."



The former bowler added that Pakistan were not the favourites when the T20 World Cup started.

"The credit goes to the players, the management and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, who knows the ground realities of international cricket and gave free hand to the players to play their natural game,” he added.

Criticising the previous team management, he said that Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis ditched the team just before the World Cup.

Jalal further added that Shaheen Afridi’s first spell against India set the tempo for Pakistan. "They put all teams under pressure and the same attitude, planning and strategy should continue against Australia in the semi-final," he added.

“We have easily defeated all teams, our bowling line is strong and has every kind of bowler. Shaheen has emerged as a wonderful bowler. His yorker is extraordinary, Haris Rauf is also bowling wonderfully.

“Now they don’t seem to be dependent on two or three players as they were before the T20 World Cup. Skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan had been bearing all the burden, but now Asif Ali, Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, everyone has done well,” said Jalal.

He said the team management gave free hand to the players. “This attitude was lacking under the previous management. Pakistan should play their own game as they played in the previous five matches,” he suggested.

The former cricketer advised that Pakistan captain and team management should keep eyes on Aaron Finch, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.

He said good results became possible thanks to the departure of Ehsan Mani, Wasim Khan, and their favourites.