'PM Imran Khan is with me', Shoaib Akhtar says on PTV controversy

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. — Twitter/File

Shoaib Akhtar states he can "confidently" say PM Imran Khan and his cabinet is supporting him.

Rawalpindi Express plans to give a "befitting" response to PTV.

PTV has sent a recovery notice to Shoaib Akhtar for damages worth Rs103.3m for being absent from shows during the T20 World Cup.

Following PTV's decision to take legal action against former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, the Rawalpindi Express said he will give a "befitting" response to the state-run TV.



Speaking in Geo News programme "Jashan-e-Cricket", Shoaib Akhtar claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan along, with all the PTI, are on hsi side when it comes to his spat with Dr Nauman Niaz.

"From the government to the people of showbiz, everybody is standing with me because they are angry at how a national icon was insulted during a live show," he said.

Replying to a question on whether the state-owned channel is taking decisions individually or is somebody backing the campaign against Akhtar, the former bowler replied that he can "confidently" say that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet is with him.



Earlier, the state-owned channel had sent a recovery notice to Akhtar for damages worth Rs103.3 million for "being absent from shows during the T20 World Cup and for resigning from his position without serving a notice period."

Akhtar further added that his lawyers are looking into the details of the case and that he will get back to them as "they have challenged the wrong person."

'Utterly disappointed'

On Sunday, Akhtar had announced that he was utterly disappointed with the PTV after the state broadcaster announced taking legal action against him.

"Utterly Disappointed," Shoaib had wrote on Twitter. "After miserably failing to safeguard my respect and repute while I was working for PTV, they have now sent me a recovery notice. I am a fighter & will not give up & fight this legal battle. My lawyer @SalmanKNiazi1 will take this forward according to law."

Akhtar was told in the legal notice that he is liable to pay Rs3.3 million to the PTV in lieu of three months of his salary as he resigned without serving the notice period. That aside, the state broadcaster demanded Akhtar pays Rs100 million to it in damages.



A recovery notice is a legal document for the recovery of money. It is a formal intimation between two people or entities warning the other before legal action is initiated to get their due payment.

It may be recalled that a row had broken out between Akhtar and PTV Sports host Dr Nauman Niaz during a live show on October 26, after which Niaz had bluntly asked the Rawalpindi Express to leave.

Akhtar, as well as many of his fans and supporters, described the incident as humiliating as this was done in front of other guests, including Vivian Richards and David Gower.

Akhtar had tried to settle the matter but when it did not work out, he not only walked out of the show but also announced resigning from the PTV.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had formed a committee headed by the managing director of the PTV to investigate the matter.

The committee recently presented a preliminary report on the matter to the minister.