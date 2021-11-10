 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Bilal Abbas Khan dishes out secrets from Sajal Aly’s call log: 'It has always been Ahad'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan is spilling beans on Sajal Aly's phone habits on set.

The duo, that is currently waiting for the theatrical release of film Khel Khel Mein, recently joined host Nida Yasir for an exclusive interview.

Answering a series of questions about one another, Bilal Abbas touched upon the most called number on Sajal Aly's mobile phone.

"Who does Sajal call the most?" asked Nida Yasir.

"Sms, call, video call, everything is for Ahad Raza Mir," quipped Bilal, making Sajal blush.

When Nida asked if Sajal is ever found talking to younger sister Saboor, the Pyar Ke Sadqay star replied, "It is Ahad and it has always been Ahad."

