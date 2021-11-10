Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer asks for settlement with Noor's family

Prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Zahir Jaffer, being escorted by Islamabad police outside of a sessions court. — Twitter

Police shifts key accused Zahir Jaffer to prisoner's room over his continuous intervention during hearing at district and sessions court.

Counsels conduct cross-examination over the witnesses' statements.

Footage of the incident, DVR and hard disk of the CCTV camera submitted in the court.

ISLAMABAD: The key accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Zahir Jaffer, asked the court to order a settlement between him and Noor’s family during a hearing chaired by additional sessions judge, Justice Ata Rabbani.

Zahir has been interrupting the case proceedings for a while and has been previously kicked out of the court room despite being warned.

Today, Zahir started speaking at the very beginning of the hearing.

“Can you hear me? Can I come closer to you to speak [to you]?,” Zahir said while addressing Justice Rabbani.

At the continuous intervention by Zahir during the hearing, the police shifted him to the court's prisoner’s cell.

During the hearing, Prosecutor Hassan Ali presented a witness, police official Muhammad Imran, who recorded his statement before the court.

“Noor’s head was lying at the side of the window while the weapon of murder, a knife, was lying on the window which was taken into custody,” Imran apprised the court.

He said that a pistol, which was found on a table in the room [the crime scene] was also taken into custody along with its magazine.

After Imran recorded his statement, the counsels completed the cross-examination on the statement.

While responding to the cross-examination by the counsels, another witness, police official Sikander Hayat, said that police was already present at the crime scene before he reached there.

“Samples of blood were collected from all spots in the room,” said Hayat, adding that he doesn’t know if any Therapy Works worker got injured at the crime scene or not.



He said a 9mm pistol was lying on a table in the room but they didn’t take the knife and pistol into custody on July 20.

“All the objects found from the room have been presented before the court,” said Hayat. Meanwhile, the counsel representing Asmat Adamjee [Zahir’s mother] also appeared in the courtroom.

The footage of the incident and DVR and hard disk of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera was submitted in the court.

Earlier, in the previous hearing of the case that was conducted on Tuesday, horrifying scenes of what had happened before and after the murder of Noor Mukadam came to light in the court after transcripts of the CCTV camera footage were submitted.



Here is an account of what happened between July 18 and July 20 as per the CCTV camera footage transcript.