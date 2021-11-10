 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
FM Qureshi to inaugurate Troika Plus meeting on November 11

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov greeting FM Qureshi before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers. — APP
  • MOFA says special representatives from China, Russia, US and Pakistan will attend the meeting on Afghanistan.
  • Says "Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism on the situation in Afghanistan."
  • Pakistan, China, Russia, and the US established the forum, Troika Plus, to restore peace in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will inaugurate the Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad tomorrow (Thursday), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

Per MOFA's statement, special representatives from China, the Russian Federation, the United States and Pakistan will attend the meeting to shed light on the situation in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism on the situation in Afghanistan," read the statement.

It further stated Pakistan hopes that deliberations for the meeting would add to the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Troika Plus on Afghanistan will be attended by Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, the State Department’s Special Representative and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Afghanistan Thomas West, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, and Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong.

Pakistan has still not officially recognised the caretaker government in Afghanistan. However, Qureshi, after his visit to Kabul, told the media that he had invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi to Pakistan, who has accepted his invitation.

What is Troika Plus?

Pakistan, China, Russia, and the US have major stakes in bringing peace to Afghanistan. These countries have long been active participants in the Afghan peace talks.

The four key players had established the forum named Troika Plus to restore peace in Afghanistan, develop regional consensus on the Afghan issue, and help the war-torn country in addressing its problems.

