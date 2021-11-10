Digital Youth Summit to kick off in Peshawar on November 13

The Digital Youth Summit (DYS), a premier technology-focused conference, is back and all set to take place in Peshawar on November 13 and 14.

The venue for the annual conference, that first began in 2014, this year will be the Pearl Continental Hotel.

According to DYS, the summit brings together “the next generation of digital innovators in Pakistan” and typically attracts three audiences: tech industry leaders from Pakistan and abroad, the nascent startup community; and young people looking to network, learn and be inspired.

This year, DYS has also brought on board investors and venture capital firms that can "evaluate the local startups and potentially provide funding and investment opportunities that can result in the growth of the startup ecosystem, job creation, and overall wealth creation in the provincial economy," read a statement by the organisers.

DYS 2021 is organised around the digital economy (how it is performing in KP and inclusion of women), fake news and its impact on democracy, indigenously developed innovative solutions, and citizen engagement.

Activities will focus on the province’s emerging startup ecosystem and fast-growing IT sector, opportunities for youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the policy, regulatory and infrastructure plans of the province as it develops “Citizen Facilitation Centers”, other Infrastructure landmark initiatives, and services for its growing urban population.



The summit's website states that in-person activities will be restricted to vaccinated individuals with careful observance of COVID safety protocols.

The chief guest will be President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, DYS announced on Twitter.



The large speaker line up includes many notable figures, including Imran Ghazali, a Digital Media Strategist currently working as General Manager, Digital Media Wing, Government of Pakistan, and Muhammad Atif Khan, KP Minister for Food, Science and Technology and Information Technology.

Other speakers include digital activists, mentors, and investors.











