Wednesday Nov 10 2021
Malala Yousafzai's husband showers praise on new life partner

Asser Malik (left) and Malala Yousafzai cutting a cake together in Birmingham, United Kingdom. — Twitter
  • Malala's husband, Asser, posts sweet message for wife on Twitter.
  • "In Malala, I found the most supportive friend," Asser says.
  • Malala and Asser tied the knot a day earlier in an initiate ceremony in UK.

Malala Yousafzai's husband, Asser Malik, has showered praise on his new life partner, a day after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom.

"In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together," Malik wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of them cutting a cake together.

"Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting," Malik, who is a Pakistan Cricket Board official, said.

Malala, announcing the news on Twitter yesterday, termed it a "precious" day.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she said.

Malala also posted four photos from the ceremony in which she could be seen posing alongside her newlywed husband, Asser, as well as her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

For her big day, Malala wore a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery. Her nikah pictures were captured by her friend, Malin Fezehai, who is a photographer and visual journalist.

