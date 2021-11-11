 
Atique ur Rehman

Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik likely to play today, says team manager

Atique ur Rehman

Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik during a practice session. File photo
DUBAI: Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik are feeling better and will likely be playing the T20 World Cup semi-final match against Australia today (Thursday), says team manager Mansoor Rana.

In an update, the PCB said that there’s an improvement in the health of both players and a medical panel will review their fitness status before the crucial encounter.

It added that the management will announce a confirmed decision later in the day.

“We are hopeful that both the players will be in action today. They want to play in the semi-final,” Rana said.

Rizwan and Malik’s participation in today’s semi-final became doubtful after the in-form batters caught the flu, sources had told Geo News.

Their COVID-19 tests, however, returned negative but the doctors had advised them to rest, which is why they didn’t attend the last practice session and stayed at the hotel.

Pakistan have remained undefeated in the Super 12 stage of the tournament, where they beat India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland.

In a virtual press conference a day earlier, skipper Babar Azam said he was confident that the Men in Green will maintain their momentum and perform well against Australia in the semi-final.

Minor flaws have been pointed out in all the matches which sometimes relate to batting, sometimes bowling, Babar said.

He said sometimes fielding lapses were also noted.

"It is good that we are trying to fix these issues," he said.

