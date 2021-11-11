 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Humaima Malick can't wait to 'fly back to Pakistan' after Istanbul health scare

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Humaima Malick can't wait to 'fly back to Pakistan' after Istanbul health scare

Humaima Malick is assuring fans that she is doing after health scare in Istanbul.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Bol star shared a photo of herself after the appendix surgery, hoping to get back to her country as quickly as she can.

"Yeh waqt bhi guzar jaiga InshAllah.... Allah Aik !!! or hum uskay khadim • I have become stronger than ever before ... Can’t wait to get well stand on my feet again and fly back to my beloved country pakistan , I miss my country , I miss my home. zindagi Aik naymat hai ... let’s live each bit of it and be thankful to Allah!," captioned Malick alongside her post.

Friends from the fraternity, including brother Feroze Khan sent love for Malick with a bunch of heart emoticons. Actor Adnan Ansari also dropped an 'InshaAllah!" on the star's health prayer.

