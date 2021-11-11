 
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for ‘seditious’ remarks

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

An Indian party chairman has filed a complaint against Ranaut for her remarks about Indian independence
Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in hot waters, with Aam Aadmi Party chairman Preeti Menon filing a complaint against her for her explosive remarks about India’s independence, reported Hindustan Times.

Ranaut’s comments, made during the annual Times Now summit, came under fire after videos of her speech, in which she questioned India’s freedom movement, started doing the rounds on social media.

Talking about India gaining independence from the British in 1947, Ranaut had said, “That wasn’t freedom, those were alms. We got real freedom in 2014,” referring to the BJP’s rise to power in 2014.

She also said that the Indian Congress is an extension of the British Rule.

Following this, Menon took to Twitter to share that she has filed an official complaint against Ranaut for the remarks.

“Submitted an application to @MumbaiPolice requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements on @TimesNow, under sections 504, 505 and 124A.,” she tweeted.

Varun Gandhi, member of the Lok Sabha, also slammed Ranaut’s comments. 

“It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation,” he was quoted by Press Trust of India. 

