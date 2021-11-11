 
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Padma Shri winner Kangana Ranaut confesses she has 'someone special' in her life

The Padma Shri Award winner, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her love life in a recent interview at the Times Now Summit 2021.

Kangana, 34, year-old actress frequently makes headlines in the media due to her bold stances on prevailing issues has just revealed that she has a ‘special someone in her life. Not just this, she also revealed that she looks at herself as a mother and wife in 5 years.

The curly-haired actress further added,

"I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother in five years, as a wife, and as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India."

She went to say, that she has some ‘special someone in her life.

Keeping the identity of the person, Kangana said, "Everyone will know soon."

The Bollywood top actress is quite occupied with her upcoming projects such as Dhaakad including the wrapping up of the shooting of her film Tejas.

