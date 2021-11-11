Kangana Ranaut was looking for Karan Johar during Padma Awards ceremony

Kangana Ranaut is on the winning streak.

Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was looking for Karan Johar but could not find him during the coveted Padma Award ceremony.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress never misses the chance to tease his rival Karan Johar who had also been named for the Padma Shri award. She is 'over the moon about her achievement but also revealed that she did try spotting Karan but could not find him.

During the Times Now Summit, the curly-haired actress stated that,

“Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us on different timings...I tried to spot him around but he was not there”.

She went on to say, “There can be conflicts, there can be disagreements but it does not mean you do not believe in coexistence. That is what I believe in, coexistence. I encourage the coexistence of all kinds,”

For those unversed, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been in an ugly feud for years and often bash each other on different occasions.