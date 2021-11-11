Saif Ali Khan thinks everyone should be doing web shows

Khan has starred in several OTT hits including Netflix's 'Sacred Games' and Amazon Prime's 'Tandav'

Saif Ali Khan, star of OTT hits like Sacred Games and Tandav, has backed the rise of web shows saying that he feels fortunate to live during the era of OTT platforms and that everyone should be dabbling in them.

“Traditionally, the small screen has been less glamorous than the big screen but these guys spent money to make the small screen bigger than what’s happening on the big screen,” The Hindustan Times quoted Saif.

“It is an incredibly revolutionary thought. And it (Sacred Games) was nominated at the International Emmys, when does that happen for me, never,” he added.

Saif also shared that he’s excited about all the possibilities that OTT platforms have provided actors, adding that watching his peers also branch out makes him feel good.

“I see Ajay Devgn also doing something on the web and I feel so good. I think we should all be doing web shows,” he said.