Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand

Shaheen Shah Afridi has managed to stay in the headlines for all the right reasons after his fierce bowling spell against India on October 24 during the Super 12 clash of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.



The 21-year-old star managed to take important wickets during the blockbuster clash and became the first bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli for the first time in the history of Pakistan and India’s T201 clashes.

While the fans are praising the young star, the bowler himself is also enjoying the fandom. During Pakistan’s last Super 12 match against Scotland, Afridi reenacted his dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli after the Pakistan fans chanted their names.

Afridi had removed both the opening batters in his first two overs and then came back towards the end to dismiss skipper Kohli in Pakistan's opening game against arch-rivals India, as the Babar Azam-led side secured a dominant 10-wicket victory.

As Afridi stood near the boundary line in Sharjah, the Pakistan fans began chanting Rohit Sharma's name. In return, Afridi enacted the manner in which he trapped Rohit LBW with a full-length inswinger.

A delivery later, he mocked KL Rahul's dismissal in a similar way. Rahul was cleaned up by another incoming delivery but a from a length.

Seeing the star player obliging their requests, the fans then started to chant Kohli's name. Afridi then enacted how he dismissed Kohli with a slower bouncer.

