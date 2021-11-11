 
Pakistan vs Australia: Netizens send love to Rizwan for exceptional innings after hospitalisation

Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — AFP
Netizens sent virtual love and prayers for Mohammad Rizwan for playing exceptionally well a day after being discharged from the hospital, in the T20 World Cup semi-final between Australia and Pakistan in Dubai on Thursday.

The wicketkeeper-batter was hospitalised a day earlier for unknown reasons. Media reported Rizwan and Shoaib Malik as having caught the flu.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Pakistan's batting coach Matthew Hayden said Rizwan was in hospital yesterday, but he was fit to play today.

He heaped praise on Rizwan during the innings break of the semifinal match, labelling the Pakistan batsman a “warrior".

"He showed exceptional bravery," Hayden said.

Twitter user inayatullah shared a picture of Rizwan raising his hands in prayers. The user also prayed to Allah for Pakistan’s victory.

Adil Shahzeb also shared on his Twitter handle that Rizwan had spent last night in hospital.

Another Twitter user Hasan Aftab Saeed shared the picture of the wicketkeeper and called him “The Warrior”.

"In the hospital the night before with a lung infection, and copping a vicious one on the face. Kept battling away regardless," he wrote.

Acknowledging Rizwan's bravery, Deepanjana wrote: "Rizwan is keeping wickets and yelling shabash, after having batted for the bulk of the Pakistani innings (including a full-body dive)." 

Pakistan handed over a 177-run target to Australia in the second semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup. Australia has so far lost four wickets in 11 overs.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

