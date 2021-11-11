 
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman blitz triggers demand for 'apology forms' on Twitter

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Pakistani left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman's late blitz against a formidable Australian bowling attack triggered demands for an "apology form" for the left-handed batsman. 

Hundreds of fans on Twitter expressed their anger via memes and gifs when Fakhar Zaman was unable to connect the ball to the bat, on several occasions, and failed to hit the ball out of the park. 

However, as Pakistan neared the end of its innings, a late blitz from the left-handed batsman induced Pakistani fans to apologise to him in the best manner they know how to: apology forms. 

Many took to Twitter to demand "apology forms" for Fakhar Zaman, similar to apology forms that were shared on the micro-blogging site for Haris Rauf and Asif Ali following their previous stellar performances in the World Cup. 

Ahmad Shah urged everyone to sign their apology form. 

Twitter account @NaqliStark wants those forms. And he wants them now. 

Twitter user Rinda wants the "apology form" protocol to stay in place. 

Maria, it seems, is coming out with her own apology form. 

We agree with hegel the bagel's tweet. Wholeheartedly. 

Fakhar Zaman hit an impressive 55 runs off 32 balls to ensure Pakistan made 176 runs from their 20 overs. 

