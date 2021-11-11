Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman proves naysayers wrong with incredible 50

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — Photo by Aamir Qureshi/AFP

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman proved naysayers wrong on Thursday with an incredible 50 in the side's semi-final against Australia in Dubai.

Zaman scored 55 runs off 32 deliveries, in a knock that received high praise from cricket analysts and politicians alike, following earlier skepticism by some over the batter being a possible weak link for the Men in Green.

Responding to a question posed by the media, skipper Babar Azam had said: "Zaman is playing his game and his day will come and when he will perform, he will change the game."

Following his brilliant innings, former journalist and current PCB media manager, Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi, said that he had the chance to meet Zaman's coach recently.

"He was so certain Fakhar will score a half-century in the semi-final," Nagi said, adding that he must be "so proud" to see such an "exhilarating knock" from him.



"Right from top drawer," wrote Nagi.



Senator Faisal Javed wrote: "Very well played, Fakhar Zaman. Brilliant knock."



Journalist Arfa Feroz Zake referred to Zaman as a "big match player", one who can "single-handedly change the scenario of the match".

"Fakhar Zaman has the ability to pressure the opposition very well," he noted.



Sports presenter Zainab Abbas said Zaman's innings could very well prove to be "a game changer".



Sports writer Rizwan Ali reminded everyone that skipper Babar Azam had already expressed confidence in Zaman, calling him a player who performs in big matches.



Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad recounted Zaman's international cricket journey. He said that the batter has played four semi-finals and finals with a batting average of 105.66 and a strike rate of 130.99. "Big match player!" he said.



Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, too, could not resist acknowledging Fakhar's instrumental role in Pakistan securing a fighting 177-run total.

"And to think they didn't pick him in the first place! Fakhar Zaman has given Pakistan a total that their bowlers should be able to defend," he said.



