 
sports
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman proves naysayers wrong with incredible 50

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Pakistans Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the ICC Mens Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — Photo by Aamir Qureshi/AFP
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — Photo by Aamir Qureshi/AFP

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman proved naysayers wrong on Thursday with an incredible 50 in the side's semi-final against Australia in Dubai.

Zaman scored 55 runs off 32 deliveries, in a knock that received high praise from cricket analysts and politicians alike, following earlier skepticism by some over the batter being a possible weak link for the Men in Green.

Responding to a question posed by the media, skipper Babar Azam had said: "Zaman is playing his game and his day will come and when he will perform, he will change the game."

Following his brilliant innings, former journalist and current PCB media manager, Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi, said that he had the chance to meet Zaman's coach recently.

"He was so certain Fakhar will score a half-century in the semi-final," Nagi said, adding that he must be "so proud" to see such an "exhilarating knock" from him.

"Right from top drawer," wrote Nagi.

Senator Faisal Javed wrote: "Very well played, Fakhar Zaman. Brilliant knock."

Journalist Arfa Feroz Zake referred to Zaman as a "big match player", one who can "single-handedly change the scenario of the match".

"Fakhar Zaman has the ability to pressure the opposition very well," he noted.

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas said Zaman's innings could very well prove to be "a game changer".

Sports writer Rizwan Ali reminded everyone that skipper Babar Azam had already expressed confidence in Zaman, calling him a player who performs in big matches.

Cricket statistician Mazher Arshad recounted Zaman's international cricket journey. He said that the batter has played  four semi-finals and finals with a batting average of 105.66 and a strike rate of 130.99. "Big match player!" he said.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle, too, could not resist acknowledging Fakhar's instrumental role in Pakistan securing a fighting 177-run total.

"And to think they didn't pick him in the first place! Fakhar Zaman has given Pakistan a total that their bowlers should be able to defend," he said.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

More From Sports:

Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter falls in love with a Shaheen Afridi first over, again

Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter falls in love with a Shaheen Afridi first over, again
Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman blitz triggers demand for 'apology forms' on Twitter

Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman blitz triggers demand for 'apology forms' on Twitter
Pakistan vs Australia: Don't let Australia rise, Shoaib Akhtar tells national squad

Pakistan vs Australia: Don't let Australia rise, Shoaib Akhtar tells national squad

Pakistan vs Australia: Marriyum Aurangzeb 'excited' to support Men in Green in Dubai

Pakistan vs Australia: Marriyum Aurangzeb 'excited' to support Men in Green in Dubai
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam breaks another Kohli record

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam breaks another Kohli record
Pakistan vs Australia: Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year

Pakistan vs Australia: Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year
Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand

Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand
Pakistan vs Australia: Is Thursday Pakistan's lucky day against Australia?

Pakistan vs Australia: Is Thursday Pakistan's lucky day against Australia?
Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Shadab leads Pakistan fight back as Smith departs

Pakistan vs Australia semi-final: Shadab leads Pakistan fight back as Smith departs
Shoaib Malik's picture from recent photoshoot with Hania Amir goes viral

Shoaib Malik's picture from recent photoshoot with Hania Amir goes viral
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's father advises team ahead of semi final

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam's father advises team ahead of semi final

Latest

view all