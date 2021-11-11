Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter falls in love with a Shaheen Afridi first over, again

Shaheen Afridi embraced by Haris Rauf as he dismisses Aaron Finch. Photo: Twitter

Shaheen Afridi strikes fear into the hearts of batsmen around the world whenever he comes running in with the new ball in hand.

Today was no different as Pakistan locked horns with Australia in the second T20 World Cup semi-final.

Shaheen swung the ball, trapping Aaron Finch lbw. As Finch walked back to the pavilion amid celebrations by Pakistanis across the globe, fans took to Twitter to react to yet another clinical first over by the lanky pacer.

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar referred to Shaheen as the best first over bowler.

Ahmer Najeeb thinks Shaheen is the best new ball bowler in the world.

Twitter account "pt 2" shared a hilarious meme that showcases the pressure Shaheen Afridi put on Australian batters earlier on in their innings.

Noor expressed her love for Shaheen Afridi in a rather extreme way.

Bishop never knew how right he was.

Another hilarious meme by a Pakistani Twitter user.

Australia are currently chasing Pakistan's impressive 177-run target to qualify for the final of the T20 World Cup match against New Zealand.