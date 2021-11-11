 
sports
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh bowled over by Shadab Khan's 'masterclass'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Photos: AFP
Photos: AFP

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was all praises for Pakistani leg spinner Shadab Khan, praising him for his "masterclass" against a formidable Australian batting line-up.

Shadab Khan came into the attack and turned the tables on Australia. The all-rounder and Pakistani vice-captain managed to dismiss the dangerous Warner, Steve Smith, Maxwell, and Mitchell Marsh.

From his four overs, the "electric leggie" managed to finish with figures of 4/26.

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, known for his venomous spree against Pakistani cricketers and fans, heaped praise on Shadab Khan.

"What a master class we have witnessed today by @76Shadabkhan. Great spell.. spin is king against Aussies," he added.

A late blitz by left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan put up a tough 176 runs on the scoreboard.

In response, Warner led an Australian fightback but right when it looked as if the game was slipping away from Pakistan's grasp, Shadab came into the attack and took four wickets from his quota of overs. 

More From Sports:

'Well played boys': Twitter gives Pakistan pat on the back as T20 World Cup campaign ends in heartbreak

'Well played boys': Twitter gives Pakistan pat on the back as T20 World Cup campaign ends in heartbreak
Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter falls in love with a Shaheen Afridi first over, again

Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter falls in love with a Shaheen Afridi first over, again
Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman proves naysayers wrong with incredible 50

Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman proves naysayers wrong with incredible 50
Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman blitz triggers demand for 'apology forms' on Twitter

Pakistan vs Australia: Fakhar Zaman blitz triggers demand for 'apology forms' on Twitter
Pakistan vs Australia: Don't let Australia rise, Shoaib Akhtar tells national squad

Pakistan vs Australia: Don't let Australia rise, Shoaib Akhtar tells national squad

Pakistan vs Australia: Marriyum Aurangzeb 'excited' to support Men in Green in Dubai

Pakistan vs Australia: Marriyum Aurangzeb 'excited' to support Men in Green in Dubai
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar, Rizwan set record for biggest T20 World Cup partnership
Pakistan vs Australia: Netizens send love to Rizwan for exceptional innings after hospitalisation

Pakistan vs Australia: Netizens send love to Rizwan for exceptional innings after hospitalisation
Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam breaks another Kohli record

Pakistan vs Australia: Babar Azam breaks another Kohli record
Pakistan vs Australia: Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year

Pakistan vs Australia: Rizwan becomes first batter to score 1,000 T20I runs in a year
Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand

Watch: Shaheen Afridi reenacts dismissals of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli on fans' demand
Pakistan vs Australia: Is Thursday Pakistan's lucky day against Australia?

Pakistan vs Australia: Is Thursday Pakistan's lucky day against Australia?

Latest

view all