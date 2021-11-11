T20 World Cup: Harbhajan Singh bowled over by Shadab Khan's 'masterclass'

Photos: AFP

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh was all praises for Pakistani leg spinner Shadab Khan, praising him for his "masterclass" against a formidable Australian batting line-up.

Shadab Khan came into the attack and turned the tables on Australia. The all-rounder and Pakistani vice-captain managed to dismiss the dangerous Warner, Steve Smith, Maxwell, and Mitchell Marsh.

From his four overs, the "electric leggie" managed to finish with figures of 4/26.

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, known for his venomous spree against Pakistani cricketers and fans, heaped praise on Shadab Khan.

"What a master class we have witnessed today by @76Shadabkhan. Great spell.. spin is king against Aussies," he added.

A late blitz by left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan put up a tough 176 runs on the scoreboard.

In response, Warner led an Australian fightback but right when it looked as if the game was slipping away from Pakistan's grasp, Shadab came into the attack and took four wickets from his quota of overs.