'Well played boys': Twitter gives Pakistan pat on the back as T20 World Cup campaign ends in heartbreak

Pakistan cricket team. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan cricket fans showered love and adulation on the national team after Australia snatched victory from Pakistan in the death overs, courtesy of a stellar knock by left-handed batsman Matthew Wade.

Pakistan, who lost the semi-final after putting up a formidable 176-run total on the board, were just not good enough as a late blitz by Matthew Wade sealed their fate.

However, the Men in Green, who were undefeated throughout the tournament till today, received a pat on the back from millions on social media.

Pakistan cricket fans praised the national squad for showing a lot of heart ever since their T20 World Cup campaign began on October 24.

Politician Ayaz Latif Palijo praised the team for their collective efforts.

Asfandyar Bhittani praised Babar Azam and Company for fighting till the end.

Hussain Nadim was "super proud" of the boys for bringing the national team this far.

Noreen Khan was "absolutely gutted" for the Men in Green.

Popular Vlogger Arsalan thanked Pakistan too for their hard-fought campaign.

Indian cricketer Harbajan Singh said it was a "great spell".

Shining like the brightest of stars," said Maryam Nawaz to the team.



Asad Umar said he still loves the team.

According to education minister Shafqat Mehmood, it was an exciting semi final.

Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stood unbeaten as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday and set up a title clash with New Zealand.

Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit three successive sixes in his 41, put on 81 to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai.

David Warner made 49 before being caught behind off leg-spinner Shadab Khan who took four wickets.