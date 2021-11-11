 
sports
Thursday Nov 11 2021
Web Desk

'It's okay,' fans defend Hassan Ali following severe backlash after Pakistan's exit from T20 World Cup

Web Desk

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Pakistan´s Hasan Ali reacts during the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 11, 2021. — AFP/File
Following Pakistan's surprising exist from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after Australia thrashed the Men in Green by 5 wickets, right-arm fast bowler Hassan Ali faced severe backlash for his below-average performance during the series.

However, while heart-broken fans were calling out Hassan Ali for giving three important sixes in the last over, loyal cricket-lovers were quick to defend the bowler.

Calling out fans for abusing Hassan Ali, Bismah Mehmud urged fans not to share retweet or quote tweet or reply to anyone abusing Hassan Ali or giving him threats.

A twitter user Natasha Noorani called out netizen trolling Hassan Ali saying he still a king.

Another Twitterati Sameer Khosa consoled the bowler comparing him with Ben Stokes victory after his dismal performance.

"Listen, @RealHa55an I know life sucks. But just remember, @benstokes38 got hit for four sixes in a World Cup final and then won a World Cup and countless other matches."

@apnilSPdot said said that it's okay and no one feels worse than Hassan Ali.

Ali Khan Tareen also took to his Twitter handle to acknowledge the bowler calling him a "hero".

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah also took to her Twitter handle to request fans to consider Hassan Ali as a human.

"No Pakistani is feeling as bad as he [Hassan Ali] is," she wrote.

Another Twitter user Mir Mohammad Alikhan urged fans to stop blaming Hassan Ali, "he is not a punching bag."

Pakistan was out of the tournament after Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis stood unbeaten in a six-hitting feast to lead Australia into the T20 World Cup final with a five-wicket win over Men In Green on Thursday.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

