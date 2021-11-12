Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter takes David Warner apart for lack of 'sportsman spirit'

David Warner hits Mohammad Hafeez off the very first ball for a six. Photo: Twitter

Australian opening batsman David Warner received plaudits for his 49-run knock against Pakistan Thursday night, which ultimately set the stage for Australia's victory in the T20 World Cup semi-final, but fans are still upset at the left-handed batsman for the six he hit off a Hafeez delivery.

When Hafeez came in to bowl, the very first ball of right arm spinner slipped from his hand. As a result, it bounced twice on the pitch before Warner saw his chance, leapt forward, and smashed it for a huge six on the leg side.

The camera caught a confused expression on skipper Babar Azam's face and many across the globe anticipated it to be called a "dead ball".

However, the umpire said it was a legitimate delivery and ruled it a no-ball, giving Australia a free hit as well.

After the match was over, enraged fans took to Twitter to lash out at the Australian batsman, for what they said was a lack of sportsman spirit on his part.

Twitter users were of the view that Warner should have let the ball be and not taken advantage of it, given the fact that it slipped from Hafeez's hand.

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir also lashed out at David Warner and Shane Warne, saying that the latter was always pointing out examples where sportsman spirit had been violated.

"I want to see whether he [Shane Warne] tweet about it [or not]," the former Indian cricketer added.

Twitter account Hawk eye was so angry, he said he would unfollow the batsman from every account.

Tagging Warner, Saad Munir pointed out that normally, batsmen left deliveries that slipped from the bowler's hands.

Farheen tagged former Australian spinner Shane Warne, asking him to raise his voice against the lack of sportsman spirit shown by David Warner.

Dr Dinesh Goyal criticised the umpire, saying that to allow Warner to hit the ball for a six was a poor decision on his part.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign ended on a heartbreak Thursday night when Australia defeated the Men in Green by 5 wickets.

A late blitz by Matthew Wade helped Australia chase Pakistan's strong 177-run target in the second last over, as he smashed Shaheen Afridi for a couple of sixes.