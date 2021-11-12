Pakistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell exchanges jersey with 'superstar' Haris Rauf

Glenn Maxwell (left) and Pakistani right-arm pacer Haris Rauf exchange jerseys. Photo: Glenn Maxwell Instagram

After Australia got the better of Pakistan in the second T20 World Cup semi-final Thursday night, there was not much to celebrate for fans of the Pakistan cricket team.

However, one picture went viral on social media that cheered thousands of fans across the world. And that was of Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Pakistan's Haris Rauf exchanging jerseys after the semi-final clash between the two teams was over.

Haris Rauf has played under Maxwell's captaincy for the Melbourne Stars, a Big Bash League franchise.

Rauf has garnered praise for his strong showing in the tournament. From six matches in the T20 World Cup, the right-arm pacer took eight wickets and maintained an economy rate of 7.30 in the mega event.

"I'm proud of how far this young man has come," wrote Maxwell on Instagram. "What he has done for the @starsbbl and Pakistan cricket is extraordinary! He is a fine human and a great teammate, and someone whom I will always treasure as a friend," he added.

Tagging the 28-year-old Rauf, Maxwell told him that is a "superstar".