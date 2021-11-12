 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 12 2021
Aryan Khan will not have big celebrations this birthday, reveals insider

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Aryan Khan is reportedly keeping his birthday celebrations quiet amid the drugs case, shared India Today.

The star kid, who stepped out of jail on October 30 after remaining in custody for 26 days, has turned a year older today.

Since his release, Aryan has been avoiding the spotlight, keeping his presence out of pubic and he appears to be doing same even on his special day.

The news outlet quoted its source which revealed, ““He (Aryan) has been given all the privacy and space he needs... His family has always made his birthday special.”

The insider, close to Khan family, told the publication that Shah Rukh Khan used to send the birthday boy on holidays on the occasion.

“(SRK) bought him his favourite gadgets and his university friends have thrown him surprise birthday parties.'

"But all this won’t happen this year as the family will have small celebration within the four walls of Mannat,” source told the outlet.

Giving a little more details about Aryan’s celebration this year, the insider stated, “His friends from the US and UK have reached out to him since his release and they face time each other regularly.”

“They are most likely to join the celebration over FaceTime,” quoted the news publication.

