MNA Jam Abdul Karim granted protective bail in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Nazim Jokhio (left) and PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim

MNA Jam Abdul Karim gets protective bail in Nazim jokhio murder case.

He is the elder brother of prime suspect PPP MPA Jam Owais.

Balochistan High Court chief justice orders Karim appear before relevant court in 15 days.

National Assembly member Jam Abdul Karim has been granted protective bail in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The Balochistan High Court granted protective bail to Jam Abdul Karim in a petition filed on his behalf by Advocate Sajid Tareen.

BHC Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan ordered Jam Abdul Karim to appear before the relevant court within 15 days.

Jam Abdul Karim's younger brother, MPA Jam Owais and six others were arrested in the Nazim Jokhio murder case. Jokhio purportedly filmed the PPP lawmaker's guests hunting houbara bustards in Thatta.

Furthermore, video footage from the time of Nazim's murder, which went missing from the Jam House, had earlier been recovered, said police. The police had said that following the murder, the footage was removed from the site and was traced after the suspects arrested in the case were questioned.

The footage has been sent for a forensic examination of its contents. It will help ascertain which individuals were directly involved in the crime, said police.

Police have also included Section 365 of kidnapping in the case and MNA Jam Abdul Karim has also been included in the list of suspects.

According to the investigating officer, 16 more persons, including Jam Abdul Karim have been named in the incident, out of which five suspects have not been identified.



The incident

Last week, Nazim Jhokio had stopped a car near his village in Thatta that bore a foreign number plate and asked the people sitting inside the vehicle why they blocked the road and what they were doing there. A verbal brawl ensued. Nazim was given death threats and they tried to snatch his mobile. He somehow managed to escape from the scene at the time.

According to his brother, Afzal, Nazim had broadcast a live stream on social media of a hunting expedition involving foreign guests of PPP MPA Jam Owais.

Later, the PPP MPA called him to his house, where he was brutally tortured, Nazim's family claim.

The police recovered Nazim's body from Memon Goth in Malir on November 3.