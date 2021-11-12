Watch: Heartbroken Pakistani fans tear up as Pakistan lose to Australia

Heartbroken fans of the Pakistan cricket team, both inside and outside the stadium, were seen shedding tears as their team was knocked out of the T20 World Cup.



Matthew Wade sunk Pakistan's hopes of reaching the final and winning yet another T20 World Cup when he smashed Shaheen Afridi for three sixes in the second-last over of Thursday's semi-final clash.

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar shared a video of a small child, wearing a Pakistan jersey with the name "Saleh" written behind it.





In the video, the boy can be seen screaming loudly in anguish and crying his eyes out as an adult tries to calm him down. "It happens," says a man to the boy. "This is part of life."

Wade's late blitz ensured Australia sailed through, comfortably at the end, for the T20 World Cup final clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan did his best, raking in figures of 4/26 against Australia — the best for a T20 World Cup semi-final — but it wasn't enough.



After the Shadab scare, Australia managed to bounce back as Stoinis and Wade struck a solid partnership, hitting Hassan Ali and Shaheen Afridi for a couple of sixes.

Some fans took to social media to back the national team, with some speaking out against the abuse and trolling that fast bowler Hassan Ali received for dropping a crucial Wade catch off a Shaheen Afridi delivery.



