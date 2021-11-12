'The journey has just begun': Babar Azam's father says after Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat

Pakistani cricket skipper, Babaz Azam (L), posing next to his father, Azam Siddique. — Instagram/ azam.siddique56

Following Pakistan's defeat to Australia in the Men's T20 World Cup which left Pakistani cricket fans disappointed, skipper Babar Azam's father, Azam Siddique, took to social media and sent a message of hope and encouragement to the nation.

In an Instagram post, which was accompanied by a picture of him posing next to his younger son, Safeer Azam, as they watched the Pakistan versus Australia semi-final match in Dubai, Siddique wrote that the journey for the national cricket squad has "just begun."

"The Pakistan team's journey in the T20 World Cup has ended but I can assure you that the real journey has started just now because the right team has been formed."



He said the team will get a chance to play some "big cricket ahead", adding that the 2022 Men's ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia.

"The team hasn't played one-sided cricket and gave in their cent percent to the match, therefore, they need your encouragement and love," Siddique appealed to the nation.

"Insha Allah, this team will win big accolades for the nation. Long live Pakistan! Long live the people of Pakistan!