Gas supply to be ensured at breakfast, lunch, dinner hours amid gas crisis: Hammad Azhar

Federal energy minister informs Senate that Pakistan will soon strike a gas deal with Russia.

Denies rumours about the provision of gas for only three days a week.

Says the work of gas pipelines' repair is underway.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said Friday that the supply of gas will be ensured for the domestic consumers during breakfast, lunch, and dinner hours amid the major gas shortfall in the country during winter season.



The statement came during a Senate meeting discussion over the expected gas crisis as Azhar denied rumours about the provision of gas for only three days a week.

"For the first time, the government is trying to ensure gas supply three times each day," said Azhar.

He informed Senate that Pakistan will soon strike a gas deal with Russia and said that the repair of gas pipelines is underway.

The minister further added that the country produces 70% of gas for consumption while the remaining 30% is fulfilled with LNG.

“Sindh produces 38%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces 12%, Punjab produces 8% while Balochistan produces 40% of the country’s entire gas,” said Azhar.

He said that 80% of the gas produced by Sindh is consumed by the province itself, while KP consumes 79% of the gas it produces.

When asked if people will be able to fry an egg during the gas shortage, Azhar responded positively.



Domestic, industrial consumers to face gas shortage

The Pakistan government has decided to continue gas supply to the power and fertiliser sectors, while domestic and industrial consumers will suffer shortages amid a major gas shortfall in the country during the winter season.

This decision was made by the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) during a meeting on Thursday which was chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.

The CCOE decided supply of gas to "dedicated" consumers, including power and fertiliser plants, would remain stable, The News reported. The power plants on SNGPL supply will be provided RLNG during 2021-22 with additional supply. The deficit of the power sector will be recouped through furnace oil. Any gas saved from captive power plants will be diverted towards export-oriented industries.

Why is a gas crisis expected again this year?

According to official sources, Pakistan is expected to be hit by a major gas crisis again like every year for several reasons.

One of the reasons is that local discoveries of gas have witnessed a dip, so the domestic gas reserves are depleting, the sources explained, adding that the local gas supply stood at 4,300 mmcfd a few years back but now it has depleted and stands at 3,300 mmcfd.