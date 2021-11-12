T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's pep talk receives widespread appreciation

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Glenn Maxwell during the Men's T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday, November 11, 2021. — AFP

Following Pakistan's defeat against Australia in the knockout stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, national cricket team captain Babar Azam carried out a pep talk and said that "everybody is sad and feeling the pain, but the team will learn from the defeat."



He said that "no one should point a finger at anyone. No one should blame the other for whatever they did."

"All of us know where we went wrong. We don't need outsiders to tell us this. We didn't play well today as a team, but as a captain, I back everyone," the skipper told his teammates.



Responding to the skipper's powerful and encouraging words, cricket fans took to social media to praise and appreciate him.

Here are some of the tweets.

'That's true leadership,' said PML-N's senior leader Ahsan Iqbal.



Journalist Hassan Zaidi also praised Azam's leadership skills.

According to journalist and analyst Nadeem Farooq Paracha, Azam has what it takes to be a great captain.

Similarly, senior journalist Abbas Nasir said Babar'z captaincy is "exemplary".

Twitter user Ambar Koul said, "this is how a good captain is supposed to hold his team".

Similarly, user Ali Farooq lauded Azam by calling him a "strong leader."

That wasn't all, as another Twitter user named R called the captain "a very mature and a beautiful person".



