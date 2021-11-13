 
sports
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Hassan Ali's wife issues clarification on 'threats' to family

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali (right) with wife and daughter. Photo: Samiya Arzoo Instagram
Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali (right) with wife and daughter. Photo: Samiya Arzoo Instagram

Hassan Ali's wife has categorically rejected tweets from an impostor Twitter account, clarifying that neither she nor her husband or daughter have received threats from the people of Pakistan. 

Hassan Ali's wife, Samiya Arzoo, took to Instagram to share the screenshot of a fake Twitter account with the handle @SamiyaArzoo. 

In a series of tweets, the user, claiming to be Hassan Ali's wife, tagged the prime minister and the PCB to take action against threats being issued to the fast bowler, his wife and daughter. 

Samiya Arzoo clarified that it was a fake account, requesting fans to report the impostor account. 

"So many tweets circulating from this fake account that I, Hassan and my daughter are getting threats from the people of Pakistan, which is absolutely wrong," she wrote in an Instagram story. 

Hassan Alis wife issues clarification on threats to family

"Instead, we have seen tons of support. Please don't believe any such statements and don't follow any such accounts on Twitter pretending to be me. 

"I am not on Twitter. Please report the accounts claiming to be me," she added. 

Pakistan lost the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against Australia Thursday night, after a late blitz from Matthew Wade whose three sixes off Shaheen Afridi sealed Pakistan's fate. 

Hassan Ali had dropped Wade off a Shaheen Afridi delivery, which caused many fans to lash out at the cricketer and blame him for Pakistan's defeat. 

However, skipper Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan had both backed the right-arm fast bowler. 

"We are all human beings capable of errors. Remember the joy Hasan has given you, don’t do personal attacks please. He is Pakistan’s match-winner," Shadab Khan had written on Twitter. 

Skipper Babar Azam had also defended Hassan Ali. 

"I don't feel like that," Babar had said on the defeat being blamed on Hassan's dropped catch.

"He is my main bowler and he has won many matches for Pakistan. Players drop catches but he is a fighter and I will back him.

"Everybody doesn't perform everyday. There is a day when one performs, it was just not his day. He is down and we will lift his mood. People will talk but we keep playing."

More From Sports:

'We are passionate like soldiers, always ready to sacrifice our lives': Mohammad Rizwan

'We are passionate like soldiers, always ready to sacrifice our lives': Mohammad Rizwan
Pak vs BD: National squad arrives in Bangladesh for T20, Test series

Pak vs BD: National squad arrives in Bangladesh for T20, Test series
Indian doctor who treated Rizwan terms his recovery ‘a miracle’

Indian doctor who treated Rizwan terms his recovery ‘a miracle’
T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's pep talk receives widespread appreciation

T20 World Cup: Babar Azam's pep talk receives widespread appreciation
Shahid Afridi 'unhappy' with Shaheen Shah's performance in T20 World Cup semi-final

Shahid Afridi 'unhappy' with Shaheen Shah's performance in T20 World Cup semi-final
'The journey has just begun', Babar Azam's father says after Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat

'The journey has just begun', Babar Azam's father says after Pakistan's T20 World Cup defeat
T20 World Cup: Hassan Ali's best friend Shadab Khan comes to his defence

T20 World Cup: Hassan Ali's best friend Shadab Khan comes to his defence
Watch: Heartbroken Pakistani fans tear up as Pakistan lose to Australia

Watch: Heartbroken Pakistani fans tear up as Pakistan lose to Australia
Pakistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell exchanges jersey with 'superstar' Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell exchanges jersey with 'superstar' Haris Rauf
'Warrior' Rizwan wins praise from Shoaib Akhtar, others for fighting semi-final knock

'Warrior' Rizwan wins praise from Shoaib Akhtar, others for fighting semi-final knock
Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter takes David Warner apart for lack of 'sportsman spirit'

Pakistan vs Australia: Twitter takes David Warner apart for lack of 'sportsman spirit'
Pak vs BD: National squad to fly to Bangladesh tonight directly from Dubai

Pak vs BD: National squad to fly to Bangladesh tonight directly from Dubai

Latest

view all