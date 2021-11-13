Hassan Ali's wife issues clarification on 'threats' to family

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali (right) with wife and daughter. Photo: Samiya Arzoo Instagram

Hassan Ali's wife has categorically rejected tweets from an impostor Twitter account, clarifying that neither she nor her husband or daughter have received threats from the people of Pakistan.

Hassan Ali's wife, Samiya Arzoo, took to Instagram to share the screenshot of a fake Twitter account with the handle @SamiyaArzoo.

In a series of tweets, the user, claiming to be Hassan Ali's wife, tagged the prime minister and the PCB to take action against threats being issued to the fast bowler, his wife and daughter.

Samiya Arzoo clarified that it was a fake account, requesting fans to report the impostor account.

"So many tweets circulating from this fake account that I, Hassan and my daughter are getting threats from the people of Pakistan, which is absolutely wrong," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"Instead, we have seen tons of support. Please don't believe any such statements and don't follow any such accounts on Twitter pretending to be me.

"I am not on Twitter. Please report the accounts claiming to be me," she added.

Pakistan lost the semi-final of the T20 World Cup against Australia Thursday night, after a late blitz from Matthew Wade whose three sixes off Shaheen Afridi sealed Pakistan's fate.

Hassan Ali had dropped Wade off a Shaheen Afridi delivery, which caused many fans to lash out at the cricketer and blame him for Pakistan's defeat.

However, skipper Babar Azam and vice-captain Shadab Khan had both backed the right-arm fast bowler.

"We are all human beings capable of errors. Remember the joy Hasan has given you, don’t do personal attacks please. He is Pakistan’s match-winner," Shadab Khan had written on Twitter.

Skipper Babar Azam had also defended Hassan Ali.

"I don't feel like that," Babar had said on the defeat being blamed on Hassan's dropped catch.

"He is my main bowler and he has won many matches for Pakistan. Players drop catches but he is a fighter and I will back him.

"Everybody doesn't perform everyday. There is a day when one performs, it was just not his day. He is down and we will lift his mood. People will talk but we keep playing."